Amitabh Bachchan's Is All Set To Arrive In The Theatres On This Date

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie Jhund. Being the biopic of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer, Big B will step into the shoes of this legendary sports person. Although the shooting of this film is completed in August, 2019 itself, the release date is postponed due to Covid-19. At last, the makers announced the release date of this movie and dropped a new poster on social media…

Amitabh Bachchan shared this good news through his Instagram page by releasing the new poster of the movie… Take a look!

Big B is seen holding the football with the background of a slum in this poster. He also wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Instagram page… He wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'JHUND' ARRIVES ON 4 MARCH 2022... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director #NagrajManjule's first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 4 March 2022."

Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles. This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team. This movie also has Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Vicky Kadian as Vijay's son and Ganesh Deshmukh in the prominent characters. This movie will hit the theatres on 4th March, 2022!

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood… He will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Bramhastra, Runway 34, Uunchai, Prabhas's Project K and Butterfly movies. All of them are the most-awaited prestigious movies going with Pan-Indian appeal… So, we need to wait and watch how will Big B mesmerise all and sundry with his amazing screen presence.