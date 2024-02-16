 Amitabh Shah Teams Up With Famous TV Show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

In a big moment for Indian TV, the popular comedy show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" celebrated its 4000th episode in a special way. Instead of just entertaining, the show joined hands with different charities to spread happiness. One of these partnerships was with Yuva Unstoppable, a group founded by Amitabh Shah. They work to help kids get a better education and life.

The show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, announced this collaboration during the 4000th episode. They promised to help 25 students from Yuva Unstoppable with scholarships. These scholarships will support bright students who need financial help to continue their studies.

Amitabh Shah mentioned that this isn't the first time the show has helped Yuva Unstoppable. Previously, the team donated a big prize from a game show to the organization. With that money, they improved a school in Mumbai. They upgraded facilities like bathrooms and added STEM Labs to help students learn better.

Asit Modi praised organizations like Yuva Unstoppable for their important work in the country. Yuva Unstoppable has helped many schools with things like cleanliness, health, and making sure kids have clean water. Their efforts are making a big difference in society.

This partnership between "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" and Yuva Unstoppable shows how the media can inspire positive changes. By working together, we can create a world where every child has the chance to succeed and make their dreams come true.