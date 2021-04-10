Anand Pandit Raves About Abhishek in ‘The Big Bull'

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is a cinephile and storytelling through powerful performances is what has always drawn him to the world of cinema. His latest release 'The Big Bull,' is now streaming worldwide on Disney+Hotstar and Anand Pandit looks back at the film's journey with pride especially his lead actor's rivetting portrayal.

Pandit says, "I am glad that after all the challenges COVID-19 posed, the film has reached the audience. The biggest highlight of the film for me is of course the performance of Abhishek Bachchan. He is a very different actor and in a league of his own. There are a few scenes in the film where his character has shades of Trishul's iconic protagonist Vijay but he played them the way only he can. As when he says, he is in a hurry to reach the top or when he reminds industrialists that by giving him ten minutes, they can earn crores. This similarity was not intentional. But his character was similarly driven, ambitious and unstoppable. Yet, he played it with his trademark half smile, that unmistakable twinkle in the eye. He has revived memories of landmark performances from Hindi cinema, including his own in 'Guru."

Pandit hopes to work with Abhishek again and says, "I want to cast him in a role that is completely different from anything he has done before. Maybe, as a full-fledged action star in revenge mode. Or maybe in a hyper realism mode that will shock everyone. He often gave me chills while performing key scenes from the film especially near the climax."

'The Big Bull' is directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Abhishek Bachchan stars with Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.