Angad Bedi Shares A Glimpse Of His Little One And Showers His Love On His Dear Wife Neha Dhupia

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi is blessed with a baby boy on 3rd October 2021. They are all happy and also shared the good news with all their fans through social media. Off late, Neha and little one are back home and on this special occasion, Angad shared a cute video and showcased a glimpse of his little son!



In this video, Angad and Neha are seen kissing! Angad also showcased the little and cute leg of his newborn son and is all happy saying, "Nikke nikke je paer idde".

Angad is all happy and is seen kissing his wife. He also wrote, "Im your baby daddy!!! thank you for everything mrs Bedi!!! You complete me @nehadhupia".

Through this post, Angad shared the good news with all his fans and was overwhelmed with joy as he is blessed with a baby boy! He also wrote, ""BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby"title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy @prasadnaaik".

Angad also spoke to the media about Mehr getting a sibling and doled out, "No one wants to be alone. Our parents have always loved us more than we can ever love them. Our siblings are the ones who we confide in and we go to when we need that one person to lean on. Neha and I didn't ever want Mehr to be alone. We wanted her to grow up with a sibling, learn to share and care, and also develop a bond that's special and beyond everything else."

Although the little one's name is still not revealed, Angad said his father Bishan Singh Bedi named Mehr and he would like to have his father's blessings for the newborn one too, "We will, let's see. We haven't decided yet. I would love my father to name the baby. I would love my father's blessings to be upon my children".