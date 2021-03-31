Anil Kapoor Pampers Fatima Sana Shaikh With Home-Made Food As She Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is tested positive for Covid-19. Well, as she has mild symptoms, Fatima is getting treated through the home quarantine method. Off late, Anil Kapoor has sent the home-made food to her and pampered her. Fatima shared the pics of the food boxes on her Instagram Stories and thanked Anil Kapoor for his yummy food.





In this pic, the yummy food is seen placed on the table! She also wrote, "@anilkapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing gharkaKhaana! Yumm".



Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh are reportedly working in an untitled movie. She celebrated her birthday with the star in Rawla Narlai Luxury Heritage Hotel in Rajasthan's Narlai, Rajsamand, in January. She also issued an official statement after getting tested positive for Covid-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys."

Speaking about Fatima's work front, she will be next seen Ajeeb Daastaans movie. It has JaideepAhlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, ManavKaul, NushratBharucha, Abhishek Banerjee and Tota Roy Chowdhury in the prominent roles. Being the NeerajGhaywan, KayozeIrani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta directorial, it is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Movies banner.

Along with it, she is also the part of the Suraj PeMangal Bhari movie which has Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.