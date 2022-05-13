Anil, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Kiara Ali Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo New Motion Poster Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's beautiful actress Neetu Kapoor is making her comeback to the silver screen with the Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie… This movie also has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani and Maniesh Paul. As the release date is nearing, the makers started their digital promotions and are unveiling beautiful posters of the lead cast. Off late, they dropped the motion poster and created noise on social media…

Along with the lead cast, the makers also revealed the motion poster of the movie and treated all the netizens and movie buffs… Take a look!

This is the motion poster of the movie where Anil, Neetu, Varun and Kiara shined in the designer white classy party wear and are seen expressing different emotions like smile, laugh, anger, sad and surprised in the poster. Neetu Kapoor also wrote, "What's a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar! From mine to yours! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June."

These are another set of new posters of Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie… In the first one they all looked classy in white designer outfits and last couple of pics made us witness them in western wear! Neetu ji also wrote, "Come and experience the magic of my family in cinemas near you on 24th June, till then #JugJuggJeeyo!"

Anil Kapoor shared the motion poster and wrote, "Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one! So are you ready to come to THIS family reunion full of surprises with YOUR fam? #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June."

He also shared the new posters and wrote, "Har cheez ka maza aakhir parivaar ke saath hi aata hai! Toh aao #JugJuggJeeyo ka bhi maza apne parivaar ke saath experience karo, full-on entertainment guaranteed! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!"

Varun Dhawan shared the new posters of the movie and dropped a heartfelt note… "My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don't think there's any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma'am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it's been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind. Let's do this JMD rocks".

Coming to Kiara Ali Advani, she also shared the motion poster and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, my parivaar! Are you ready for a family reunion unlike ever before? Surprises, chaos, masti, emotions - you get a bit of everything with us! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas near you on 24th June".

She also shared new posters and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo family is enroute to the big screen to celebrate togetherness, love, warmth and all that makes up a family! From one family to another, we hope to share this emotion of family with yours on 24th June in cinemas near you."

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big on 24th June, 2022!