Anita H Reddy Speaks About Breastfeeding And Says,'I Am Going To Feed Aarav Breast Milk For As Long As I Can'

Popular TV actress Anita H Reddy is blessed with a baby boy a couple of months ago. She is all happy with the little one and named him 'Aarav'. Well, as Mother's Day is only a couple of days away, Anita took to her social media page and doled out the importance of breastfeeding. She also dropped a cute video along with Aarav and said, she will feed Aarav as long as she can.









Anita says in the video, "As a new mother, my biggest concern is 'Am I doing enough for my child?' Since the time Aarav was born, sabnemujheek hi advice di..doctors hon, peadiatricians, new mothers.. Ki 'aapke baby ki nutrition keliyesabsejarurihai breast milk. Breast milk me wo antibodies hotihain jo aapke baby ke immunity ko strong banatihain (Everyone gave me the same advice - that breast milk is the most important for the baby. It contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby's immunity)."

She also added, "So it is very very important for them. I have decided that I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can and for six months, for sure. Breast feed is the best feed for your child. Give your baby a healthy start which will go a long, long way. Now what can be more fulfilling that that?"

Besides the video, she also wrote the importance of breastfeeding, "As a mother, the best way to ensure that your baby is absolutely healthy is by breastfeeding them because it helps in their overall growth and also in increasing their immunity. It's alright to be concerned about whether your baby is getting the best of the nutrition. However, Zandu understands how important it is and came up with StriVeda lactation supplement.

It is completely safe because it is Ayurvedic and is enriched with Satavari. Since the time I have been using it, I feel at peace knowing that I am providing the best for my baby. So, do your bit and make sure your baby is healthy.

Because breast feed is the best feed.

@zandustriveda

#zandu #lactation #newmom #breastfeeding".

Anita gave birth to her little one on 9th February, 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and will always be active on social media sharing pics of videos of her baby.