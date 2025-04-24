Ankita Lokhande shares an unforgettable, cherished photo taken by her Paa

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share a deeply cherished moment with her followers, posting a priceless photo captured by her father.

The actress expressed her love and gratitude, revealing how this special image holds sentimental value for her. On Thursday, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos, including one precious picture clicked by her father. In her post, she reflected on her childhood dreams and the special memories that have shaped her journey, highlighting the significance of the moment captured by her Paa.

In the caption of her post, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress wrote about how fulfilling it is to see her childhood aspirations come true. Sharing her photos, Ankita wrote, “To have your childhood dream realized is a really big deal. Specially this song and the last photo of this grid which was taken by my paa.. what a memory and what a powerful mind Proud of myself.”(sic)

In the series of images, Ankita is seen striking different poses in a stylish black and white saree. The last photo features a handwritten note that reads, "I will become Miss Star of the World, Minti."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande tragically lost her father, Shashikant Lokhande, on August 12, 2023. He passed away at the age of 68 after battling illness for several months.

Last year, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to remember her late father on his death anniversary. She expressed her deep gratitude for the moments they shared together, while also reassuring her father that she would always be there for her mother and her brother, Arpan.

In a heartfelt post, the actress shared a collection of cherished photographs, some dating back to her childhood, while others were from her wedding. One touching image shows a young Ankita sitting on her father’s lap. Several other pictures capture Ankita posing with her parents, and a more recent photo includes her husband, Vicky Jain, in a casual moment.

Ankita also penned a heartfelt note stating, “Today marks a tough anniversary – the day my beloved Papa left us. It’s been a year, but the memories and love we shared remain strong. I miss him dearly, but I’m grateful for the time we had together. Rest in peace, dear Papa. Your legacy lives on in my heart."And Don’t worry, I’ve got Mamma and Arpan covered. I’ll be there to take care of them, support them, and shower them with love. They’re in good hands with me I promise paa ..I love you more and more and more.”