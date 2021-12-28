Another B-Town couple planning to make their relationship public

In the recent past, we have seen Rajkumar Rao tying the knot to his lady love Patralekhaa and Katrina Kaif getting married to her beau Vicky Kaushal. It is being heard that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also planning to get married sometime during next year.

According to the latest buzz, rumoured love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to make their relationship public early next year. As per the reports in the B-Town, the couple is ready to come out in public and announce their relationship. However, we hear that the wedding is not on cards yet. Apparently, both Sid and Kiara wants to know each other inside out before planning to get married. These rumours intensified after Kiara was spotted outside Sid's residence earlier this week. So, people are now assuming that they are more than just friends.

Reportedly, Sid and Kiara fell for each other while working together for the film Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry also received immense praise from the audience.