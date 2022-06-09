Anupam Kher Reveals That Mahima Chaudhry Fought With Cancer Sharing A Video

Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher is all set to entertain his fans with his 512th movie 'The Signature'. He also offered Mahima Chaudhry a role in the movie and called her to share the news with her. But all of a sudden, Mahima revealed that she taking treatment for breast cancer and need time to be back to India and act in the movie. Anupam shared the whole story on his Instagram page and also dropped a video with Mahima. With this video, most of her fans came to know about this news and they are all relaxed as she is recovered from deadly cancer.

Sharing the video, Anupam also revealed how Mahima underwent the treatment and slowly recovered from the deadly disease. "Story of @mahimachaudhry1's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers".

Mahima looked good sporting in western wear. She is all smiling and positive about her life! Anupam also had a chat with Mahima in the video asked her about her journey. She said, when Anupam called her for offering the role, she was in hospital amid all the nurses. She told, he was asking why she is asking time although accepted the offer. Then she told that in the night, she explained how she underwent breast cancer treatment in USA. She said that during her regular annual chek-ups, doctor found out a small cell of cancer in her breast. Then she underwent chemo therapy to remove the cells and now, she is all recovered!!!

This post garnered millions of views and most of the Bollywood celebs dropped their comments.

Ruhaani: You're beautiful inside out Ma'am. Your courage is going to give so much strength to those going through the same. Sending you healings God speed recovery. @mahimachaudhry1".

Genelia: More power to you @mahimachaudhry1 Sir you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on". Soni Razdan, Nafisa, Bhavana Pandey and a few others also dropped their heartfelt comments.

Mahima also shared the post and thanked Anupam Kher… "Thank you dear @anupampkher for your love and support! #Repost @anupampkher with @make_repost".

Mahima also said that she is getting many OTT offers and finally accepted Anupam Kher's offer and is back from the USA to take part in the shooting!