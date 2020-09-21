Anurag Kashyap’s Ex-Wife Kalki Slams The ‘False’ Sexual Assault Claims On Him

After Payal Ghosh put allegations on Anurag Kashyap and doled out that he forced him on her, a few Bollywood actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Mahie Gill, Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta defended Anurag and slammed the 'Me Too' allegations put on him. Even his first wife, Aarti Bajaj also came in support for Anurag and dropped a post on her social media account. Now, Anurag's second wife and the ace B-Town actress Kalki Kanmani also reacted strongly against the sexual harassment claims and dropped a note in support of him.

Kalki took to her Instagram and Twitter pages and dropped the note in support of Anurag and made it clear that he always respected her and gave her equal rights even after their separation.

In this post, Kalki dropped a note and defended her ex-husband. She wrote, "Dear Anurag, don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place."



Through this note, Kalki supported Anurag and also told him to be strong and fight against the allegations made on him. She also said that, Anurag always fought for the freedom of women in his scripts and also supported her when she felt unsafe in her work environment.

Even Anurag's first wife also supported Anurag and left a note on her Instagram…

Aarti called Payal Ghosh's allegation as a cheapest stunt and wrote, "First wife here✋🏻.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for the blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. The cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First, it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.".



Payal Ghosh took to her social media account and put allegations on Anurag Kashyap that, he forced him on her and molested her in 2015. Her allegations created a buzz on social media and defamed Anurag Kashyap. But, Anurag being an ace filmmaker is receiving support from Bollywood.

Anurag also made it clear that all the allegations are baseless and released a press note on behalf of her lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

