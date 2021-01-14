Are Varun Dhawan And Natasha Tying Knot This Month???

Off late, there is a rumour about Bollywood's ace actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha's wedding… Moreover, there are speculations that, the wedding will happen this month itself and the arrangements are being made. But Varun Dhawan and his uncle Anil Dhawan thrashed those rumours and put a stop to them.

Off late, Varun Dhawan spoke to media and doled out his wedding plans,"If things settle down (COVID and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Even Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan also spoke to media and doled out, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn't know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (laughs!)?"

He also further said, "These stories have been floating around since a long time. Last year, there was buzz that they would be getting married in May. Whatever it is, as a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it."

He also spoke about Natasha and complimented her… "She has a knack for keeping a family happy together. She is a very sweet girl."

Finally, he concluded, "We have been telling Varun to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, and instead, opt for a simple, intimate ceremony aur buss ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao (smiles)."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Coolie No. 1 movie which is directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment banner. This flick has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in the prominent roles.

Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 1995 film which has the same name. Even the first look poster of Varun Dhawan sporting in the 'Coolie' avatar mesmerized all and sundry!!! As the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country, the makers have decided to go with the OTT platform. They released the movie on Amazon Prime on the occasion of Christmas.