Arjun And Anshula Pen Emotional Note Remembering Their Mother Mona Kapoor

Bollywood's ace actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor love their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor a lot… Even after splitting with her husband Boney Kapoor, she lived with her in-laws along with her children. She passed away on 25th March, 2012 at the age of 48. Being very attached to their mother, Anshula and Arjun were totally shocked and miss their mother a lot. Today being 10th death anniversary of their mother, both dropped emotional notes and shared beautiful pics on their social media pages…

Arjun Kapoor

Along with sharing a lovely pic with his mother, he also wrote, "That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off... Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without u around I don't know what I am without u around I don't function like a normal kid without u around I'm unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have u around to help me deal with it I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior".

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula also shared a beautiful pic with her mother and wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don't want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural's ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?"

Arjun and Anshula looked amazing in their childhood pics…