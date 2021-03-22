As Kartik Aaryan Is Tested Positive For Covid-19, His 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot Gets Halted

It is known that Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is tested positive for Covid-19. With this latest development, Kartik's upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting gets halted. The shooting of this movie was going on at Mumbai's Chitra Studio (Powai). As ace actress Tabu who worked with Kartik till yesterday is also undergoing Covid-19 test and is waiting for the results.

A source revealed that, "Kiara and Tabu too are going for the test or may have already got it done. Tabu was shooting with Kartik yesterday, but Kiara wasn't. There are many actors in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which includes Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma. Hope everything will be fine soon."

He further added, "They had a 2-day break, today and tomorrow as they are changing some colors on the set. But they were definitely supposed to shoot from Wednesday. That now however seems very unlikely. The second wave has driven everyone crazy and it seems to be sweeping very strongly."

Speaking about Kartik, the source said, "Karik comes from a family of doctors. He was incredibly cautious about his sanitisation and mask. There was a boy constantly behind him, with a sanitiser in hand. Kartik did not remove his mask for even a second other than when he was filming the scene. It is really puzzling as to how he contracted the infection. Besides the test that rendered the positive result was a routine one which had been made compulsory at least twice a week on the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set. Kartik had no symptoms whatsoever."

He concluded saying, "The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' had only recently kicked off after a long delay. This schedule which was underway, was arranged with so much effort in having the combined dates of everyone- and hence the stoppage that has come about is really unfortunate. Frankly nothing else can be done but wait".

Even Director Anees Bazmee was also shocked as Kartik gets tested positive for Covid-19. He spoke to the media and said, "'We followed strict covid guidelines, the entire unit including actors and technicians were tested every night before going on set the next day. We are all getting tested and will know only tomorrow if any other member of the crew has also got infected."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.