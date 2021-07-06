Ashoke Pandit is all set to come up with the biopic of athlete Pinki Pramanik

These days' biopics are on trend, the makers are also trying to cash it showcasing the life stories of legendary people to all audiences. Right from Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni's biopic to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa's story, there are many biopics in Bollywood. Now, another prestigious one is going to be added to the list.

Ace filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has announced that he is going to make a biopic on the inspiring life story of athlete Pinki Pramanik. He made this announcement through Twitter and even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news.

ASHOKE PANDIT TO MAKE FILM ON ATHLETE... Producer #AshokePandit has acquired the rights to make a film on #Indian athlete #PinkiPramanik... The film - not titled yet - is being written by #PriyankaGhatak... The lead cast will be announced shortly... ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/IyhZkgBIFh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2021

Well, Pinki Pramanik is an Indian athlete who was accused of being a man and she was also accused of rape charges. Pinki was just a 22-year girl when she was arrested and kept in the men's prison along with 1000 male prisoners.



A proud moment for #AshokePanditProductions



This will be a tribute to all the athletes . #AshokePandit#PinkyPramanik pic.twitter.com/S2J2SmecdS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 6, 2021

Although the cast and crew details are not announced, the movie has the script written by Priyanka Ghatak.

