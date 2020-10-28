Ayushmann Khurrana Accepts ‘Care Ni Karda’ Challenge And Performs It By Adding Hilarious Expressions… 



As we all know these days Bollywood actors are coming up with new challenges on social media, even the versatile actor Rajkummar Rao also came up with a 'Rap' challenge and sang 'Care Ni Karda' rap with much perfection. This rap song is created by Bollywood's ace rapper YoYo Honey Singh. He threw this challenge to 'Chhalaang' lead actors Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. They successfully gave an attempt and forwarded to a few other B-Town A-listers. Off late, 'Vicky Donor' actor Ayushmann Khurrana also accepted the challenge and did it with much perfection but made the video aworth watch with his hilarious expressions.



Yo Yo Honey Singh









This ace singer has come up with his best rap version and also thanked all and sundry for liking it… With this post, he challenged 'Chhalaang' actors Nushrat and Rajkummar Rao and asked them to share their videos…

Rajkummar Rao









Well, Rajkummar has taken up the challenge sportively and came up with the best version of 'Care Ni Karda' rap… He did it with much perfection and awed us with his awesome expressions.

He further challenged Ayushmann Khurrana and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and created a buzz on social media with this new challenge…

Nushrat Bharucha









Even Nushrat responded spontaneously and taken up the challenge… She was seen beautifully dressed up in a frilly blue gown and sang the rap amid picturesque location. She gave a female twist to the rap song and nominated Arjun Kapoor and Varun.

Ayushmann Khurrana









Our dear Bollywood's ace hero Ayushmann has taken up the challenge from Rajkummar Rao and sang the rap adding his hilarious expressions. He also sent his best wishes for 'Chhalaang' team and also took forward the challenge by nominating Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Aprashakti Khurana.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub









Even Mohd Zeeshan also dropped his rap song and sang it with much style!!!

Arjun Kapoor









Our '2 States' actor Arjun Kapoor also accepted the challenge thrown by Nushrat and came up with an emotional version of this 'Care Ni Karda' rap song… He further nominated Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik and also left his best wishes for 'Chhalaang' team.

Rakul Preet Singh









Even Rakul came up with her best version and sang the rap sporting in her style best. She looked cool while singing the song and left her best wishes for 'Chaalaang' team.

Satish Kaushik









This ace character artist has also accepted the challenge from Arjun Kapoor and made the rap version look meaningful with his awesome expressions. He further nominated his bestie Anupam Kher and Anirudh V Dave.

Let's see how cool this challenge goes on as there are a few more Bollywood stars who need to drop their 'Care Ni Karda' rap videos…