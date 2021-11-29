Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A New Pic From 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' And Clears Away The Monday Blues!

Bollywood's young and talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career. He is busy with a handful of movies and is awaiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Today, he shared an amazing pic from his movie and ruled out the Monday blues!



Ayushmann Khurrana is seen lifting the weights and sported in a cool appeal wearing a sleeveless tee and modish haircut!

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. Along with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj holds an important role in this movie. Even Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali are roped in to play the prominent roles. Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete and Vaani Kapoor will be seen as a Zumba trainer! This movie will be released on 10th December, 2021in the theatres.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the promo of the Money Heist show and raised the expectations on it.

Well, the second part of the fifth season of Money Heist is all set to air on Netflix in this week. So, the makers released a new version of "Bella Ciao…" and introduced Ayushmann as a professor.

Going with the video, Ayushmann receives a call asking him to join the red carpet event tonight! Then he gets excited and plays the piano going with the new version of the "Bella Ciao…" song and goes shirtless too. Then he moves to a saloon and gets a new haircut sporting in a suit. But as the dress code for the event is red, he then changes to a 'Red' outfit and steps on the red carpet with a mask. Finally, he unveils the mask and sets the fire!

Sharing this video, he also wrote, "Once a Money Heist fan, always a Money Heist fan, Fir chaahe woh bathroom ho ya red carpet event! If you think you are a bigger Money Heist fan than me, then participate in @netflix_in #IndiaBoleCiao contest and win some exciting Money Heist merchandise. T&C Apply #MoneyHeist Fans assemble! #Collab".

Earlier Ayushmann spoke about Money Heist and said, "Over time, I've become a huge fan of Money Heist and it's rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I'm super excited for the finale, it's definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end."

Even the Indian film industry's star actors like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan also featured in the promotional videos of Money Heist!