Babil Khan And Sutapa Sikdar Remember Irrfan Khan At IFFI

Bollywood versatile late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan attended 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. IFFI honouredIrrfan Khan and paid homage showcasing his 'Paan Singh Tomar' movie. Sutapa and Babil received golden peacocks and were honoured in this event.Babil Khan shared a few pics on his Instagram and reminisced his father…

Babil shared a couple of pics of his dad Irrfan Khan in this post… He shared a pic from Irrfan's'Paan Singh Tomar'shooting. In the second pic, Irrfan is seen accompanied by Babil… He also wrote, "Today, I need to share this as @iffigoa made it possible to watch and hear him on the big screen one more time, that to in Paan Singh Tomar. (This man exuded a younger energy than me in his late 40s even) P.C: @mridulvaibhav".

Babil also shared a few clicks from IFFI Goa event… The first one has Babil and Sutapa posing to cams with the IFFI banner in the background. The second pic shows Sutapa speaking on the stage about her husband. Finally, they are seen holding the golden peacocks and were proud of Irrfan Khan.

IFFI paid homage to Irrfan Khan by showcasing his 'Paan Singh Tomar' movie. IFFI recognisedIrrfan Khan's noteworthy contribution to the film industry.

Well, Sutapa also delivered a speech on 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stage about her husband Irrfan Khan… "I remember Irrfan had dreams in his eyes. It's a special moment because it's an honour and privilege to be given a tribute. I'm happy to be here, this is the first time I've come out of home. But one needs closures to walk ahead, and IFFI is a closure".

She concluded, "IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film, because this film talks about a race. Irrfan's finish line came too soon, but he played well. We're proud of you, Irrfan".

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April 2020… This Angrezi Medium actor has announced that he is diagnosed with a rare type of 'Neuroendocrine Tumor' in 2018 and for the treatment, he was shifted to the UK. His last movie was 'Angrezi Medium' which had Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.