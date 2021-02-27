Babil Khan Shares The Screenshot Of A Message Sent By His Father Irrfan Khan

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan always remembers his father and drops pics and messages on his Instagram page… Off late, he once again shared a screenshot of his father's messages and reminisced him with much love…









The screenshot has Irrfan has a couple of messages sent by Irrfan to his elder son Babil Khan… "Tum phone le aana saath mai dekh lunga".

"Babila call please when u r up"

"Call back it's very urgent".

Sharing the screenshot, Babil also wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k's sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like "mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath".









This is another quirky post from Babil Khan… He shared the video face and showed off his black spots… He wrote, "Verified

Can you believe some people STILL go, "Are you a girl?" when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?

I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity.

I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April, 2020… This Angrezi Medium actor has announced that he is diagnosed with a rare type of 'Neuroendocrine Tumor' in 2018 and for the treatment, he was shifted to the UK. His last movie was 'Angrezi Medium' which had Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.