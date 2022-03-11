Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline, Kriti And Arshad Warsi Shake Their Legs For ‘Sare Bolo Bewafa’ Song

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey… As he is all essaying the role of a gangster in this movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline and Arsgad Warsi dropped a promo of the "Sare Bolo Bewafa…" song and are seen shaking their legs with all smiles.



Akshay Kumar also shared the funny video and treated all his fans… Take a look!

All four of them are seen dancing to the song in a happy mood and treated their fans sporting in beautiful attires.

Going with the plot, Kriti Sanon and her assistant Arshad Warsi approach Bachchan Pandey aka Akshay Kumar who is a deadly gangster to direct his biopic. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker.

This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!

Well, Akshay Kumar is also busy with other 4-5 movies in the hand… He is also part of Prithviraj, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG – Oh My God 2 movies.