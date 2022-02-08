‘Bandi Tot’ Song From Rajkummar And Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ Is Out!

Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Badhaai Do'. As he always picks unique subjects, this time too, he opted to go with a social message story and teamed up with glam doll Bhumi Pednekar. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the peppy single "Bandi Tot…" and raised the expectations on the movie.



Both the lead actors Rajkummar and Bhumi shared the song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The song is all peppy and showcases how Rajkummar and Bhumi tied a knot being an arranged marriage. Well, Raj is seen as a cop while Bhumi brings a girl home and introduces her as cousin. But their closeness confuses him! Even when her parents also visit them they are confused with the same doubt. Sharing the video, Rajkummar also wrote, "#BandiTot The tune that we all got hooked to, is finally here !! Take a note, kyunki aagayi hai Bandi Tot!!

Set yourself free and experience #LoveIsLove with Bandi Tot.

#BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb".

Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie and will be seen as Shardul while Bhumi will be his wife portraying the role of Sumi who is a physical education teacher. Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as her mother. This movie will hit the screens on 11th February, 2022 in the theatres. This movie is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner.