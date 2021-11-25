Bhediya First Look: Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan And A Few Other Actors Applaud Varun For His Awesome Transformation…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan surprised all his fans and netizens by releasing the first look poster of his next movie 'Bhediya' this morning. His amazing look made all and sundry go aww and also impressed most of the Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, etc.



Varun Dhawan shared the first look poster of Bhediya on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

He looked deadly in this first look poster and made us go stunned with his stunning wolf eyes. He owned an intriguing look with the close-up face poster and raised the expectations on this movie. Along with the first look poster, the makers also unveiled the release date of this most-awaited thriller.

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and a few others applauded Varun through the comments section!

Even Akshay Kumar also specially dropped the first look poster on his Instagram Stories and applauded Varun…

He wrote, "Intense and interesting… happy to see you channelizing your inner animal. All the best Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon".

Even the lead actress Kriti Sanon and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also dropped the first look poster on their Instagram pages and made the day for all the fans of Varun Dhawan!

Taran also wrote, "VARUN DHAWAN: 'BHEDIYA' FIRST LOOK + NEW RELEASE DATE... Team #Bhediya unveils #FirstLook of #VarunDhawan from #Bhediya... Visual effects company Mr. X - associated with #Hollywood biggies - is handling the visual effects... Also, RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 25 Nov 2022. Directed by #AmarKaushik [#Stree, #Bala], #Bhediya - a monster-comedy - is produced by #DineshVijan... #KritiSanon pairs with #VarunDhawan in the film... #JioStudios presents."

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post-production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

With this news, it is clear that the Bhediya movie is definitely going to be a visual wonder having high-end graphic shots. Being a horror movie, Varun Dhawan will be seen as a wolf. This movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 25th November, 2022!