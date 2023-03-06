Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Tabu Are All Set To Chase The Smuggler Gang

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to come up with a remake of the blockbuster Kollywood movie Kaithi. He is not only the lead actor but also the director and producer of this action thriller. This movie also has Tabu in the ferocious cop role. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer a few minutes ago and showcased a glimpse of Ajay and Tabu's mission.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the trailer along with the makers and treated all the fans of these two ace actors… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Ajay also wrote, "Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi. https://bit.ly/BholaaTrailer #BholaaTrailerOutNow #BholaaInIMAX3D #BholaaOn30thMarch".

Going with the trailer, it is all intense and showcased how Tabu and Ajay are all set to chase the smuggler gang. First Tabu misunderstands Ajay but then they unite and try to finish off the gang. But in between Ajay needs to face lots of action sequences and also feels emotional about his daughter. So, we need to wait and watch to know the real mastermind of the smuggler gang! Ajay Devgn reminiscing his daughter as he is away from her from ten years. But he gets an opportunity to meet her instead he needs to fulfil a mission. He needs to overcome a series of dangerous challenges in order to fulfil his dreamThe BGM tune "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tammana Hai…" also raised the expectations on the movie.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Casting Details:

• Ajay Devgn as Bholaa

• Tabu as Diana Joseph IPS

• Sanjay Mishra as Inspector

• Deepak Dobriyal as Ashu

• Gajraj Rao as Devraj Subramaniam

• Vineet Kumar as Nithari

• Makarand Deshpande

• Yuri Suri

• Raai Laxmi

• Amala Paul (special appearance)

• Abhishek Bachchan (cameo)

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies.