Bhumi in a 'special appearance'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.'

After delivering a power packed performance in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,' Bhumi will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in the second part.

In the second installment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.

Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producerA Aanand L Rai said: "Bhumi is a part of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' family and we couldn't imagine making 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' without her.

She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board."