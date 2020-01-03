Bhumi in a 'special appearance'
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to share screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana once again in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.’
After delivering a power packed performance in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,' Bhumi will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in the second part.
In the second installment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.
Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producerA Aanand L Rai said: "Bhumi is a part of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' family and we couldn't imagine making 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' without her.
She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board."
