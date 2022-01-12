Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Arjun Kapoor's 'The Lady Killer' Movie

The new combinations in Bollywood are making the movie buffs go crazy… It is all known that Akshay Kumar announced his next movie 'Selfie' with Emraan Hashmi. Now, another ace actress of B-Town Bhumi Pednekar is all set to team up with Arjun Kapoor for their upcoming movie 'The Lady Killer'. The makers shared this good news on their Twitter page sharing a glamorous pic of Bhumi…



Bhumi looked chic in this pic wearing an orange outfit… The makers also wrote, "We are delighted to welcome the lady with killer vibes @bhumipednekar to the team #TheLadyKiller Directed by @ajaybahl66 Produced by #BhushanKumar #ShaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page…

He wrote, "BHUMI PEDNEKAR CAST OPPOSITE ARJUN KAPOOR IN 'THE LADY KILLER'... #BhumiPednekar is the leading lady of #TheLadyKiller, which stars #ArjunKapoor in the lead... The thriller is directed by #AjayBahl... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar and #ShaaileshRSingh."

The movie is a complete suspense thriller and makes the audience experience a roller coaster ride.

Well, Bhumi Pednekar spoke to the media on this special occasion and said, "I'm always excited when something new and challenging that comes my way and 'The Lady Killer' gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can't wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir."

The producer Bhushan Kumar also said, "We are excited to have Bhumi Pednekar join the team. Bhumi's versatility and raw talent coupled with Arjun Kapoor's style and persona is a dynamite combination and their fresh chemistry with Ajay's vision definitely makes this a suspense drama to watch out for."

Finally, the director Ajay Bahl also spoke to the media and said, "There is a rollercoaster of emotions in The Lady Killer and for that we needed actors who could ride it every step of the way. I'm so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only do they suit it to the T but also bring in their signature styles and flair."

Earlier even Arjun Kapoor also spoke to the media and said, he liked the subject every much and said, "It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged. I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited".

The Lady Killer movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh Singh under the T-Series banner.