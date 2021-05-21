Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Supporting Needy People Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar is an avid social media user. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, she is all staying active on Twitter and Instagram pages and helping the needy people who are reaching her for support. She also spoke to the media and opened up how most of the actors are turning into the support system for needy people. She also said that many volunteers are also helping them to support the people in these tough times.

"The last few weeks have been nothing short of heartbreaking for the volunteers and me. When I got into it, I didn't realise that things could be so devastating. Speaking to families in despair and trying to calm them down when they're crying for help is extremely difficult. I've felt that most people seek hospitalisation either as soon as they test positive or when the condition has gone completely downhill. It's that gap in the middle when they need to make the decision and move. We've also received so many SOS calls for ICU beds. There's a dearth of oxygen supply in the North belt. As volunteers, we have all had to find ways to join the missing dots and get aid for the patient in need. There are so many small things that have to be taken care of, between getting a patient from his or her home to the hospital. The last one month has been one of the most life-changing periods of my life".

She further adds doling out about the WhatsApp groups and volunteers who are helpful in getting the right resources. "I am a part of several volunteer groups. At a personal level, all of us have all dealt with COVID-led tragedies while helping a friend, a close family member, or even someone from our extended families. At such a time, people are vulnerable; their mind tends to be clouded. It's difficult to judge whether you're making the right choice or not. It's human to go through that. Oxygen cylinders and concentrators are being held up by people, and that is creating a wide gap between demand and supply; this is something I know because I have my ears to the ground. People who need it are not getting it easily. You need to report the people who are fleecing you to the cops and on social media with their phone numbers, so that others don't fall prey to them. Another reason why I'm raising an alarm here is that all these help and support groups functioning across the country are citizen-led, and I don't want volunteers to be exploited and fleeced when all they're trying to do is help. It's a scary scenario."

"We're taking one day at a time. None of us have had the time to sit back and think ahead. The situation exploded before we knew. I've had a lot of support from students in Delhi and Maharashtra in these weeks. We are now mobilising more citizen and student groups in West Bengal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and somehow, also penetrate the rural pockets, which need attention. Social media, so far, has been our greatest ally, our war-room, so to say. The best part is that this movement of citizens across the country does not depend on any one person leading it. It's run with kind intentions and collective strengths of people, which won't fizzle out any time soon."

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's work front, she will be next seen in Badhaai Do and Mr Lele movies.