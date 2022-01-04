Big News: Akshay Kumar And Manushi's 'Pritnviraj' Gets Postponed

It was from last Dussehra, the movies started hitting the theatres. These 5-6 months, the producers could release their movies and entertain the audience. But once again with the entry of the Omicron variant, the scene reversed! A few Bollywood and Tollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Manchu Manoj, etc tested positive for this deadly virus. And when it comes to the cases count, they are increasing slowly. Thus Delhi and Maharashtra governments decided to impose restrictions which lead to the shut down of the theatres. Thus, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movie which was scheduled to release on 31st December, 2021 got postponed and even Rajamouli's RRR also had the same result. Now, ace actor Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj movie is also postponed. The makers announced this news through an official statement and made this news reach all the audience!

According to a source, "When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can't gamble with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can't be released at a time when it won't fulfil this purpose. Business wise too it doesn't make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office. It's a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film."

He also added, "YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which coronavirus cases are accelerating, it forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title. Everyone is looking at Prithviraj to take the box office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box office on fire".

Speaking about the movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.