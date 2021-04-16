Big News: Kartik Aaryan Is Replaced In Karan Johar's Much-Anticipated Movie 'Dostana 2'

Well, as there was the news doing round in Bollywood circles, young actor Kartik Aaryan is no more that part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's Dostana 2 movie. This movie was first announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. But now after the exit of Kartik, we need to see who will be replacing him.

Meanwhile Dharma Movies banner also confirmed the news through their official Twitter page to maintain transparency.









This post reads, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Even a source close to Dharma Movies spoke to media and doled out, "There is buzz that Kartik has expressed creative differences over the script of 'Dostana 2'. Moreover, his talent agency has not been giving dates for the film and hence the production house has decided to replace the actor."

Well, there are also rumours that, KartikAaryan will be replaced by Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal. This movie is being made by Colin D'Cunha and already wrapped up its Chandigarh and Mumbai Schedules. "Around 50 per cent of the film was complete; it was shot at the Chandigarh and Mumbai schedules. JuhiBabbar was playing Kartik's mother, while Raj Babbar was essaying the role of his grandfather, the source adds.

Well, KartikAaryan is now busy with Dhamakamovie. 'Thisfilmis being directed by Ram Madhvani who is known for his projects like Neerja and Aarya. It will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. 'Dhamaka' movie shows us the story of a journalist who will work for a TV channel and cover the live events of the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai.