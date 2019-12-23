Bigg Boss 13: Niti Taylor slams the makers for being biased and unfair

Unlike other seasons, this season of Bigg Boss has given its record-breaking performance in everything, whether it's love, friendship or fights. The recent fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai went so sore that even Salman Khan almost decided to quit hosting the show. Even though the Dabangg actor lashed out both at Sidharth and Rashami, the television diva Niti Taylor thinks that the makers are being biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla had called Rashami Desai "Aisi ladki" (girl like you) during their ugly fight, to which the latter called him out for her character assassination. However, Sidharth cleared his intentions behind saying "Aisi ladki" to Rashami Desai and said that he meant to say a girl like Rashami Desai. He added that he did not say anything wrong to her but just doesn't like a girl like her, no matter how good or bad she is. However, Rashami kept on insisting Salman that he made lewd gestures and this is not what he meant by saying those words.

After listening to both sides, Salman did not find anything lewd or character assassinating in Sidharth's words and he consoled Rashami to not overthink about it. After such a dramatic turn of events, the audience who were watching the show, including Niti Taylor, did not find Salman's 'Vaar' (attack) fair and they slammed the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Niti tweeted, "This season is super biased #unfair #bb13 very upsetting."

Whatever one person says, you can take 100 meanings of this, but when the other person says something you can't have 100 meanings too it! Wowwww

What biaseness, it's crazy. #bb13 — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) December 22, 2019

Not just Niti, but ex Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati also felt the same about the episode and tweeted, "This season next level 🙈 violence Ander bhi - Bahar bhi क्या हो रहा है देश में Peace".