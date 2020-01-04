Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to lash out at Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz for calling the show biased

The contestants in the Bigg Boss house are separated into two clear groups, one of Sidharth Shukla and the other of Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. The two best buds in the past Sidharth and Asim have become so against each other that they keep fighting with each other, sometimes to the extent of being violent. Their last few fights have been so ugly that the two have also dragged each other's families into it. However, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, Asim Riaz was told to not poke Sidharth first as the camera has seen him do it do so many times



This revelation by Salman Khan seems to have hit both Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz so bad that were heard several times accusing the makers of being biased towards Sidharth. Asim also said that if he will fight with Sidharth now, the makers are going to hide Sidharth's clip and only show him in a bad light. Similarly, Rashami has also taunted the cameramen so many times and was heard saying things like "Sidharth toh dikhega nai ab. Pata nai pure episode me dikhate bhi hai use ya nai."

These statements and sarcastic comments by Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai have irked Salman so much that he asked the two to immediately leave the house if they think that the show is showing them in a bad light. He also requested Bigg Boss to open the main gates of the house so that Rashami and Asim can think and leave the house. Asim was also slammed for his nasty comment on Sidharth's late father, on the other hand, Sidharth was again schooled for his aggression. Now it'll be interesting to watch who gets evicted this week from the house.