Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz again get into a fight; latter targets his late father

The two brothers like buddies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have now become foes in the house of Bigg Boss. The two are often seen engaging in ugly spats with each other, sometimes even worse, and they both have been lectured so many times by the host of the show Salman Khan for their violence. However, when things seemed to be finally settling down between the two, the recent promo of the show again witnesses their fight.

Apparently, Bigg Boss has given an interesting luxury budget task to the housemates for which they seem fighting for their teams. As usual, Sidharth and Asim are in different teams and both of them are determined to win it for their team. However, things again take a downturn when a fight breaks out between the two and it again gets so ugly that Asim Riaz could be heard targeting Sidharth Shukla's late father. He could be heard passing some really derogatory comments on him after which Sidharth's friends Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma take his side.

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/ZNpkwmDSC7 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 1, 2020

Both Arti and Mahira lash out at Asim for again poking Sidharth and crossing all his limits. Mahira also says that Asim and his team keep on targeting Sidharth for no reason and when he retaliates in return, they all play the victim card. Talking about their fans, the outside world also seems to be split into two sides, one who are supporting Sidharth Shukla and the other supporting Asim. They all keep tweeting and supporting the two on their social media handles. Now it'll be interesting to watch in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode whether Salman Khan takes any action against their fight or will it all go smoothly this weekend.