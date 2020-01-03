Bigg Boss 13: Twitter trends #StopPortrayingAsimNegative after his fights with Sidharth Shukla got intense

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla fans keep on fighting on Twitter in order to support their favourite contestant but just when they think that the duel between them is going to end soon, the two come up with another fight, each time more intense than before. Bigg Boss has spoken several times in between their fights and have also sent many celebrities to school the two hot-headed brats but looks like they both are not ready to settle. Even the host of the show Salman Khan has chided them for their bad and violent behaviour in the house.

In the luxury task this week, Asim and Sidharth again locked horns with each other when Sidharth called the former a "cry baby". To which, Asim started saying things about Sidharth's father and then there was no ending to their verbal spat. Other contestants like Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma supported Sidharth as Asim went on saying about his father first and this is the reason why Asim's fans on Twitter lost their cool. As soon as the promo of their whole fight went viral, Asim's fans came out in full support of him and started a hashtag called #StopPortrayingAsimNegative on Twitter.

The hashtag has been trending constantly for the past two days now and his fans seem determined this time to not let the matter go in the dust. A few times before as well, many people had criticised the makers of the show for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. However, when similar things are being repeated by other contestants of the show too, their allegations lost its importance on its own. The luxury budget task was cancelled by Bigg Boss in the end because it had injured Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz Gill during the task. Meanwhile, all the contestants wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in order to discuss things with Salman Khan.