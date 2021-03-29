Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up On His Trick Dealing With The Trolls

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is now the busiest actor of Bollywood as he has a handful of projects. With the 'Ludo' movie, he once again made the audience to eye on him and await for his movies. Well, Abhishek who faced a few failures in his film career was trolled on social media. But this actor bounced back with great energy and proved his mettle on the big screens. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up about a small trick which he uses to deal with the trolls.



In an interview, he was asked about becoming a celebrity and whether he developed thick skin or not… He doled out, I have a very thick hide. My skin is a lot thicker than I thought it was," Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama. "It's equally important to have a thick skin and know how to deal with negativity, but also you have to be sensitive enough to understand where it's coming from, why it's coming, and try to rectify it." He said it is very important to have a sense of humour as well. "In life, you should have a sense of humour. We tend to take ourselves a bit too seriously. Life is serious enough as it is, learn to laugh at yourself."



Small B is also known for his quirky replies on the trolls… When asked about this, he doled out, "That's my sense of humour. My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you. I don't take it too seriously. Somebody cracks a good joke at my expense, and I think it's genuinely funny and they're not trying to be nasty, I applaud that. I think it's great. We should learn to laugh at ourselves."



Speaking about Abhishek's work front, he will next be seen in The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Dasvi movies. 'The Big Bull' movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. Abhishek essays the role of a stockbroker 'Hemant Shah' who tries to turn a billionaire in no time with insider trading in this film. This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 8th April, 2021.