Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Drops An Important Video Message From ‘Mother Earth’

Amidst the Covid-19 rapid spread, we are all sitting at our homes, isn't it??? But did the money we earned made us roam on roads in this pandemic period? No… This itself makes us know the importance of nature.

Bollywood versatile actor Anupam Kher who will always stay close to his fans through social media has dropped a beautiful and meaningful video and made us realise that nothing can beat the world but in turn, if the 'Mother Earth' gets angry we will just be cages!!!

He took to his Instagram page and shared a video of 'Mother Earth' and created awareness among his fans… Have a look!





The video shows off all the beautiful places all over the world and reads,

"We fell asleep in one world and woke up in another

Suddenly Disney is out of magic

Paris is no longer romantic

New York doesn't stand up anymore

The Chinese wall is no longer a fortress

And Mecca is empty!

Hugs & Kisses suddenly become weapons

And not visiting parents & friends becomes an act of love

Suddenly you realise, the power, beauty and money are worthless and can't get you the oxygen you are fighting for…

The world continues its life and it is beautiful but it only puts humans in cages…

I think it's sending us a message

You are not necessary

The air, water, earth and sky without you are fine

When you come back and remember you are my guests not my masters…"

Thus we all need to protect our nature to stay alive and have a peaceful life…

Anupam Kher also wrote, "Important

Listen to this most important message from #MotherEarth. Hope it humbles us and we remember this message for the rest of our lives. 🙏😍".

So guys, we all need to protect our nature and stay safe along with pampering our 'Mother Earth' with needed environmental safety measures!!!