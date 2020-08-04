Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Poses With Family And Flaunts His Rakhi

As yesterday it was 'Raksha Bandhan', most of the actors have celebrated this festival with much joy amidst their family members. Our dear Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and dropped their Rakhi pics.

Well, a few hours ago, our dear Dabangg hero Salman Khan also dropped his Rakhi image and made us go awe… He posed along with his all brothers flaunting Rakhi's…

In this post, Salman dropped a couple of pics!!! In the first one, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma, nephew Nirvaan, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri showed off their muscle power flaunting Rakhi's… And coming to the second one, they revealed their faces and showed off the Rakhi's…



Along with these pics, Salman Khan wishes all his fans 'Happy Raksha Bandhan'…

Salman Khan is spending all his lockdown time at his Panvel farmhouse. He also released his music album "Tere Bina…" and also practised farming in this break time.

Coming to his work front, Salman Khan will join the sets of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' movie post lockdown. This movie will be directed by Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in other important roles.