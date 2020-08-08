Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Confirms That He Is Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Rumours were doinground in Bollywood that Sanjay Dutt has been tested positive for Covid-19. But Sanjay Dutt put a stop to all the rumours and declared that he is tested negative for Coronavirus. He took to his Twitter account and announced this news…





Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020





in this post, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that, he is safe and doing well. He also doled out that, doctors, nurses and staff of Lilavati hospital are taking good care of him. He also thanked for all the best wishes and blessings along with doling out he will be back to home in a day or two.

Actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine.

Well, speaking about Sanjay Dutt's work front, he will be next seen in Sadak 2 movie which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Being a sequel to 1991 movie 'Sadak' it will have Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt as the lead roles and Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who were the lead actors of the prior movie will also hold important roles in this sequel.

This movie will hit the small screens on 28th August, 2020 and reach the audience through Disney+ Hotstar.Sadak 2 movie is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banner.