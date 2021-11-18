Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Are Blessed With Twin Babies

Bollywood's beautiful actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough shared happy news with all their fans. They welcomed two little ones, a baby girl and a baby boy and are blessed with a bundle of joy! Preity took to her social media page and shared this wonderful news and stated that they welcomed twins via surrogacy method. They also named the little ones and shared a beautiful pic on the Instagram page.



Through this post, Preity Zinta announced the good news jotting down, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting".

Along with sharing the good news, she also revealed the named of the little ones. Preity and Gene now have a happy family as Gia and Jai filled them with joy!!!

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet, Isha Koppikar, Lulia Vantur and a few others congratulated the couple. Shilpa showered all her love on Preity jotting down, "Sooooo happpyyy and excited hearing this great piece of news my darling . Heartiest Congratulations my darling PZ , sending you Gene and the babies all my love" in the comments section!

Even Preity and Gene looked awesome in the pic and are all happy with this good news!

Well, Preity Zinta married her long-time American partner Gene Goodenough on 29th February, 2016 in Los Angeles. Preity is staying with her husband in Los Angeles after marriage and regularly visits India.

Congratulations Preity and Gene… We are all eagerly awaiting to witness the glimpse of the little ones!