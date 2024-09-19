Bollywood Divas Shine at London Fashion Week 2024

Live
Just In
London Fashion Week 2024 (LFW2024), held from 12th to 17th September, saw Bollywood celebrities like Deepti Sadhwani, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kanika Kapoor making a significant impact on the global fashion stage. Deepti Sadhwani, a well-known Bollywood actress, already recognized for her appearances at Cannes, Paris, and Dubai Fashion Weeks, proudly represented Indian pride at this iconic event.
As an actress and Bollywood celebrity, Deepti attended shows by Indian-origin designers Harri KS and Rocky Star, with their collections highlighting India's growing influence in international fashion. The presence of these Indian celebrities at London Fashion Week 2024 further cemented the country’s contribution to the global fashion conversation.
The participation of Bollywood celebrities at London Fashion Week (LFW) underscored how Indian actresses are leaving their mark on the fashion world. Though LFW has ended, the impact of these Indian celebrities will continue to inspire the global fashion community.