Bollywood Producer Anand Pandit Says, Amitabh Ji Donated Equipment And Resources To Set Up 25-Bed Oxygen Facility

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan always stays active on social media and also helps needy people. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, he is doing as much he can and lending his hands to all the needy people. Off late, Bollywood's producer Anand Pandit has opened up about Big B's donation which helped him to set-up a 25-bed oxygen facility.

He started off by saying, "A 25-bed oxygen facility has been set up at the Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth in Juhu. After a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10 am on Tuesday, May 18. Mr Bachchan has donated the equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by the BMC."



He added, "When Amit ji heard that I was scouting for places in Juhu, he called me and said he wanted to help in every way possible. He has always supported my social initiatives wholeheartedly and also contributed his time and resources. I hope this centre will help bring much needed relief and healing to those in need. We will continue to find ways to make a difference somehow during this tough time".



"He concluded saying, "It is imperative for the industry to come together at this time to help as many people as possible. We are facing an economic, humanitarian and social crisis at a scale that would have been unimaginable even last year. And those who can, must do everything to change the bleak narrative around the pandemic to one that gives hope."



Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan's work front, he will be next seen in Chehre movie. This movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. Being a multi-starrer flick it has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. It is a complete different plot as it shows how Amitabh Bachchan finds the real culprit behind a crime and makes Emraan Hashmi accept his crime playing a game.



Along with this movie, Big B is all set to entertain the audience with his 'Jhund' movie. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.





