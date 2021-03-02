Bollywood Stars Congratulate Ahan Shetty For His Debut Movie ‘Tadap’

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is making his debut in Bollywood with 'Tadap' movie… Well, Akshay Kumar first released the poster of 'Tadap' movie and congratulated Ahan for his debut movie with a heartfelt note… Tara Sutaria is the lead actress of thismovie which is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster 'RX 100' movie…

Along with sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father,

's first film, Balwaan's poster and today I'm presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and

, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!".

Sharing the second poster, Akshay wrote, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September.".



Even Salman Khan also was happy sharing the poster of 'Tadap' movie…

He wrote, "Ahan wish u all the best n success may all your hard work, discipline n dedication pay off. The tadap of hard work should never die ... @nadiadwalagrandson @ahan.shetty".

Along with these two ace actors even Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor also congratulated Ahan through their Instagram stories…

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn turned emotional and wished 'Best Of Luck' to Ahan Shetty…

Ajay turned emotional and congratulated Ahanheartfully with his kind words… "This is Emotional. Ahan has grown up so quickly! Collision symbol Heartiest congratulations to

for #AhanShetty's first film. Happy that he's in the capable hands of SajidNadiadwala& Milan Luthria. Red heart Watch #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap on 24th September in cinemas".

Even Aadar Jain also turned happy and shared the first look posters on his Instagram Stories…

Well, Tara Sutaria shared Aadar's post and wrote, "My whole with heart symbols…"



Here is the first look poster of Ahan Shetty's Tadap' movie… This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Payal Rajput, Aditya Seal, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Tania Shroff and a few others congratulated Ahan for his debut movie.

Tadap movie is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 24th September 2021…