Bollywood’s Ace Actor Ajay Devgn Celebrates 9 years of The Legend of Bhagat Singh

How can we forget Bollywood's classic movie 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'? Ace actor Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of this great freedom fighter and showcased the life story of Bhagat Singh on the big screens. As this movie clocked 9 years today, on this special occasion, Ajay Devgn reminisced this movie and shared a throwback pic on his Instagram page.





In this pic, he is seen in Bhagat Singh's attire. He also wrote, It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly... After all, these are those who wrote history with their #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh#RajkumarSantoshi".

This movie was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and had Ajay Devgn essaying the role of great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Along with him even Sushant Singaj Babbar, Amrita Rao, Mukesh Tiwari and Surendra Rajan in other important roles. This movie was released on 7th June, 2022 and stood as one of the classics of Bollywood movies.



Speaking about Ajay Devgn's work front, he will next essay the cameo roles in Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi movies. He is also all set to hit the big screens with RRR, Maidan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Thank God and May Day movies.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Pranita Subhash in other important roles. It will showcase the tale of 300 women who belong to Madhapur village of Gujrat State and how they helped the Indian army in winning the war against Pakistan. In the state of emergency, all these women came together and helped the Air force in rebuilding and repairing the only runway of the Bhuj area.

