Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Bollywood’s Ace Actress Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged To Raghav Chadha
- Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on Saturday in Delhi among their close family members!
- They shared beautiful engagement pictures on social media and treated all the fans!
As expected Bollywood’s ace actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged rings yesterday in Delhi amid their close family members and friends. They also treated all the shutterbugs and paparazzi with beautiful sweet boxes and also posed for them garnering attention in Mumbai. The beautiful couple also shared their first official pics on social media and treated all their fans and netizens announcing their engagement…
Along with sharing the beautiful pics, Parineeti also wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।“
Raghav and Parineeti looked awesome in white classy ensembles and posed together with much love…
Speaking about the bride and groom’s engagement attires, the young and talented politician Raghav went with a classy appeal and wore an Achkan designer by Pawan Sachdev.
Our dear Pari mesmerized in a soft-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and our ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.
Congratulations Parineeti and Raghav…