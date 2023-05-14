Bollywood’s Ace Actress Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged To Raghav Chadha

As expected Bollywood’s ace actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged rings yesterday in Delhi amid their close family members and friends. They also treated all the shutterbugs and paparazzi with beautiful sweet boxes and also posed for them garnering attention in Mumbai. The beautiful couple also shared their first official pics on social media and treated all their fans and netizens announcing their engagement…



Along with sharing the beautiful pics, Parineeti also wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।“

Raghav and Parineeti looked awesome in white classy ensembles and posed together with much love…

Speaking about the bride and groom’s engagement attires, the young and talented politician Raghav went with a classy appeal and wore an Achkan designer by Pawan Sachdev.

Our dear Pari mesmerized in a soft-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and our ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.

Congratulations Parineeti and Raghav…