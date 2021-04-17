Bollywood’s Real Hero Sonu Sood Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Well, the Covid-19 pandemic is not leaving any star in Bollywood. As there is a rapid spread in Mumbai and especially in the whole Maharashtra state, many of the actors are being tested positive for this deadly disease. We have already witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, KatikAaryan, Bappi Lahari and a few others getting tested positive for this deadly virus in the second wave. Now, the real hero of pandemic time SonuSood also got tested positive for this novel virus. He shared this news through his social media pages and informed that he is getting treated in-home quarantine method itself.





Sonu Sood has shared the official note on his Instagram page both in Hindi and English languages. The note reads, "Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self& taking utmost care, but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I'm always there for you all".



This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Suniel Shetty, Luv Sinha, EshaanSood, Pooja Batra and a few others shared the 'Get Well Soon' messages through the comments section.

Earlier when SonuSoodspoke to the media about helping the needy people in the lockdown period, he doled out, "I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say – God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty".