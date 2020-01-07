Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Chahatt Khanna honing martial arts

Chahatt Khanna honing martial arts
Highlights

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Prassthanam.’

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prassthanam.'

Post that, Chahatt is currently learning martial arts and recently did a sizzling photoshoot with actor Ribbhu Mehra for a brand.

"It was a great shoot. We had fun. The team behind the camera were thorough professionals and the results are for everyone to see.

We would give out more details of the brand and it's arena sooner. I would like to wish everyone a very happy new year. Lot of love, good health and prosperity to everyone," Chahatt said.

Details about the shoot are still under wraps. She also starred in the popular TV show "Bade Acche Lagte Hain" starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top