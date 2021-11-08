Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer: All About Ayushmann And Vaani Kapoor's Twisted Love Story

Another interesting love story in Bollywood is soon hitting the screens. As Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his unique plots, this time picked a love story but with a twist! Yes, it's true! He is sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor for the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movie and will be seen as a cross-functional athlete in this love tale. As the release date is nearing, the makers shared the trailer of this movie on social media and treated all the fans of Ayushmann showcasing him in a complete modish way!



Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor shared the trailer of this movie on their Instagram pages and made the day for all their fans… Take a look!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Going with the trailer, it showcases Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete and will be seen working hard in the gym to own that fit and six-pack body. He looked cool with a modish hairstyle and stole the hearts with his chic avatar. His bulked-up avatar and toned body made him look awesome in the trailer but the minute Vaani Kapoor aka Zumba teacher enters the scene Ayushmann starts falling for her. They both start liking each other but there is something hidden that stops them from getting married.

Ayushman Khurrana also wrote, "Weight training: Tick Mark

Squats: Tick Mark

Aashiqui: Tick Mark

Checklist is ready. Are you?

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out now.

See you in cinemas on 10th Dec!"

Coming to Vaani Kapoor, she shared a new poster of the movie just before the trailer release…

Sharing this amazing poster, Vaani wrote, "Aashiqui for the brave heart

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out today!

See you in cinemas on 10th Dec."

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. Along with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj holds an important role in this movie. Even Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali are roped in to play the prominent roles.

Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete. For this movie, this 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor has transformed his body totally following an intense training session. This movie will be released on 10th December, 2021in the theatres.



