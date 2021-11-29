Check Out The Birthdays Of Film Stars In The Month Of December

December is the season of celebration as Christmas is a joyous festival! Along with it, we all eagerly await for the celebrations of New Year and also bid adieu to this year with a happy note! At the same time, the makers of both Tollywood and Bollywood have turned this year's last month into a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season like Pushpa, Shyam Singha Roy, Akhanda, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month! So, it is definitely a treat to all of them who are waiting to witness their favourite stars on the big screens!

Coming to the film stars birthdays, these special occasions always hold a special place in the hearts of all the fans! They create noise on social media with their awesome birthday wishes and also make their stars feel joyous with their lovely notes! This December, the Indian film industry's finest actor Rajinikanth will celebrate his birthday and even Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Dharmendra, Dia Mirza and a few other stars will also turn a year older this month.

We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of December month… Take a look!

1st December

• Udit Narayan

2nd December

• Boman Irani

8th December

Dharmendra

9th December

Dia Mirza

12th December

Rajinikanth

Sidharth Shukla

13th December

Regina Cassandra

Venkatesh Daggubati

14th December

Rana Daggubati

15th December

Lavanya Tripathi

17th December

Riteish Deshmukh

John Abraham

20th December

• Sohail Khan

21st December

Govinda

Tamannah Bhatia

24th December

Anil Kapoor

25th December

Rakhi Sawant

27th December

• Salman Khan

29th December

• Twinkle Khanna

So guys, have a happy December and celebrate the last month of the year with much joy and bid adieu to it reminiscing all the happy moments!