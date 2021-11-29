Check Out The Birthdays Of Film Stars In The Month Of December
December is the season of celebration as Christmas is a joyous festival! Along with it, we all eagerly await for the celebrations of New Year and also bid adieu to this year with a happy note!
December is the season of celebration as Christmas is a joyous festival! Along with it, we all eagerly await for the celebrations of New Year and also bid adieu to this year with a happy note! At the same time, the makers of both Tollywood and Bollywood have turned this year's last month into a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited movies of the season like Pushpa, Shyam Singha Roy, Akhanda, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month! So, it is definitely a treat to all of them who are waiting to witness their favourite stars on the big screens!
Coming to the film stars birthdays, these special occasions always hold a special place in the hearts of all the fans! They create noise on social media with their awesome birthday wishes and also make their stars feel joyous with their lovely notes! This December, the Indian film industry's finest actor Rajinikanth will celebrate his birthday and even Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Dharmendra, Dia Mirza and a few other stars will also turn a year older this month.
We Hans India have listed down the birthdays of all the celebrities of December month… Take a look!
1st December
• Udit Narayan
2nd December
• Boman Irani
8th December
Dharmendra
9th December
Dia Mirza
12th December
Rajinikanth
Sidharth Shukla
13th December
Regina Cassandra
Venkatesh Daggubati
14th December
Rana Daggubati
15th December
Lavanya Tripathi
17th December
Riteish Deshmukh
John Abraham
20th December
• Sohail Khan
21st December
Govinda
Tamannah Bhatia
24th December
Anil Kapoor
25th December
Rakhi Sawant
27th December
• Salman Khan
29th December
• Twinkle Khanna
So guys, have a happy December and celebrate the last month of the year with much joy and bid adieu to it reminiscing all the happy moments!