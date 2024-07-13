Chetna Singh opens up on shooting for 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' in Chandigarh: 'I am back to my childhood days'

Mumbai: Actress Chetna Singh, who is portraying the role of Astha in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', shared her experience of shooting in Chandigarh, saying that it feels like she is back to her childhood days.

Talking about shooting in Chandigarh for the show, Chetna said: “Chandigarh is almost like my hometown. I was born in Jalandhar, but my childhood was spent here. It feels like I am back to my childhood days again. I feel that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have brought Bombay to Punjab. The actors from Punjab who cannot come to Bombay have also helped us a lot.”

Chetna expressed her affection for her role as Astha, describing her character as multi-layered.

“My role is that of Astha, who is Rajat's elder sister. She is a little lazy and happy with what she has. But Aastha’s character also has a bit of suspense. I feel the audience will be able to connect with Astha and the family. Astha runs a home parlour,” she said.

Speaking about the challenges of portraying Astha, Chetna shared: “For me, to approach this role, was a process. I am so emotional and conservative. On the other hand, my character is so chirpy, and talkative. So it would be difficult to catch up with her. There is so much we can do with one character, it’s just a matter of time. Ravi sir and Sargun ma’am have given us open hands to explore Astha more.”

Regarding her shooting rituals, she shared a unique tradition.

“My first ritual is celebrating a chocolate day. I give chocolates to anyone who meets me on the first day,” she revealed.

Produced by Sargun and Ravi under their banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show features Amandeep Sidhu in the lead role as Bani.

It also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, Shefali Rana as Poonam Khanna, Raman Dhagga as Satish Arora, Swati Tarar as Charan, Aasim Khan as Cherry, Sooraj Thapar as Bishan, Mansi Sharma as Shilpa, Lokesh Batta as Gaurav, Gurnoor Sodhi as Minti, and Aman Sutdhar as Balwant, among others.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.