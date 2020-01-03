Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Coolie No. 1 Remake With Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No. 1 Remake With Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan
Highlights

Coolie No. 1… Can anyone forget this hilarious blockbuster??? Lead actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor made everyone ROFL with their perfect comedy...

Coolie No. 1… Can anyone forget this hilarious blockbuster??? Lead actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor made everyone ROFL with their perfect comedy timing and scintillating acting skills. Directed by David Dhawan, this movie stood as one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 1995.

Now, David Dhawan has given a thought to remake the movie with his son Varun Dhawan. Can anyone guess who will be the lead lady??? It is none other than the Pataudi's beti Sara Ali Khan.

Trade analyst Tarun Adarsh shared this news on his Twitter handle along with an amazing poster. We bring it here for our readers… Have a look!


In this poster, Varun and Sara are seen as bride and bridegroom where Varun is holding Sara in his arms. Beautiful Jodi in complete wedding attire… Sara is dressed up in complete white attire with a bridal gown and a wedding terrain. Varun is also looking macho is complete white wedding suit.

This movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh and is slated to release on 1st May, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon3 Jan 2020 5:09 AM GMT

President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
Was 2019 an
Was 2019 an 'annus horribilis' for India's children?
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Aim is to make Hyderabad as top global innovation hub: KTR
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments


Top