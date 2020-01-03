Coolie No. 1 Remake With Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No. 1… Can anyone forget this hilarious blockbuster??? Lead actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor made everyone ROFL with their perfect comedy timing and scintillating acting skills. Directed by David Dhawan, this movie stood as one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 1995.

Now, David Dhawan has given a thought to remake the movie with his son Varun Dhawan. Can anyone guess who will be the lead lady??? It is none other than the Pataudi's beti Sara Ali Khan.

Trade analyst Tarun Adarsh shared this news on his Twitter handle along with an amazing poster. We bring it here for our readers… Have a look!





#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

In this poster, Varun and Sara are seen as bride and bridegroom where Varun is holding Sara in his arms. Beautiful Jodi in complete wedding attire… Sara is dressed up in complete white attire with a bridal gown and a wedding terrain. Varun is also looking macho is complete white wedding suit.

This movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh and is slated to release on 1st May, 2020.