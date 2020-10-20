DDLJ 25: Reminisce The Love Tale Of Raj And Simran With 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna' Song

Bollywood's all-time favourite movie and Raj & Simran's classic love tale, 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' has completed 25 years… This flick is still the favourite of many movie buffs and thus stood as the biggest blockbuster in Indian Film Industry. Yash Raj banner has dropped the video of the lovely song "Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna…" on this special occasion and treated their fans with an unforgettable memory…

Raj & Simran - Yes, we love you. We do. #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/PEWpbyibtW — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 19, 2020

This romantic and love song of Raj and Simran is a classic one… As both lead actors start feeling their love for each other, it carries a lot of illusions and emotions. Ace singers Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan have crooned this song and Anand Bakshi has penned the lovely lyrics of this iconic song. Jatin and Lalit have done their best by giving a romantic tune and stole the hearts with their soothing beats. The sinking realization of falling in love and the mixed feelings make Raj and Simran fall in the thoughts of each other and travel to their places with a heavy heart.

That charm! We won't lie, we will fall for it too. #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/mmRsJpke2J — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 19, 2020

Here is another funny scene from DDLJ… Shah Rukh is seen teasing Kajol by giving her a fake rose.



Not only these scenes, DDLJ is full of memories and each and every bit of the movie make us happily enjoy the essence of true love. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge movie is directed by Aditya Chopra and was bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. It was released on 20th October, 1995 and still holds the place in Bollywood classic movies list.



This movie had Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah and Pooja played prominent roles in this movie.



Well, this classic movie will be featured in London's Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square' and even the bronze statue of SRK and Kajol will be unveiled in upcoming Spring 2021 in a special celebratory event on the occasion of 25 years of DDLJ…

