Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a baby girl.

As per reports, it is confirmed that the couple have been blessed with a baby girl.

Earlier, on Saturday, the actress was spotted at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai.

Prior to her delivery, on Friday, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. With Ganeshotsav starting from Saturday, the families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. As per media reports, the actress was said to be in her second trimester in February. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read, "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Earlier, when Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family, she was dressed in a teal Benarasi saree, as she walked ahead of Ranveer, who was dressed in a beige kurta set.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and silenced the relentless speculation and criticism about her pregnancy by sharing a stunning maternity shoot. For months, many trolled and shamed her, with some calling her baby bump fake and others claiming that its shape kept changing.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan, fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.